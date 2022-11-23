CNBC Pro

Tesla's stock pullback offers a 'balanced' risk-reward at these levels, Citi says in upgrade

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Morgan Stanley says Twitter sentiment needs to turn to stop Tesla's $500 billion slide
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley says Twitter sentiment needs to turn to stop Tesla's $500 billion slide
Jesse Pound18 min ago
Despite a challenging holiday period, KeyBanc sees a few retail stock winners
CNBC ProDespite a challenging holiday period, KeyBanc sees a few retail stock winners
Samantha Subin33 min ago
Bank of America makes Costco a top pick because of food inflation
CNBC ProBank of America makes Costco a top pick because of food inflation
Sarah Min
Read More