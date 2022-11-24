Buy this one large-cap stock — because its CEO is a 'significant visionary,' strategist says

There's one large-cap stock that investors should look into right now, according to Rob Luna, chief investment strategist at asset management firm Surevest. That's Disney , which just saw the surprising return of Bob Iger as CEO , ousting Bob Chapek. "The one large cap name you must be in here right now is DIS," Luna said. "Bob Iger is arguably probably the best CEO of the last two decades — what he's done with Disney. Significant visionary," Luna told CNBC's " Street Signs Asia " on Wednesday. Iger's return comes 11 months after he left Disney, and days after Chapek said he planned to make cuts at the company , which has been burdened by swelling costs at its streaming service, Disney+. Earlier this month, the company's earnings fell short of Wall Street's expectations . Disney's shares have plummeted nearly 40% year-to-date. It surged as much as 9% on Monday — following the Sunday announcement — but has since pared some gains. Still, Luna says, "with Iger back, I anticipate this stock will be back on track very soon." He's not the only one to be bullish about Disney. Wall Street analysts broadly approved of Iger's return , with MoffettNathanson's Michael Nathanson upgrading Disney's from "market perform" to "outperform." He raised his price target to $120 — or 24% upside. 'Best in breed' small-cap stocks Though Luna's Disney pick is a large-cap stock, his general advice for investors is to move from big names to smaller ones. "I expect in 2023 to be the opposite of 2022. I see the real economy worsening but the market being a leading indicator, will start to reverse course," he said. "I expect a new set of leaders this time though. A rising tide will float all boats, but investors need to reallocate away from the big names that led us the past decade into smaller names that have underperformed." Luna picked two "best in breed" small-cap stocks: American home goods retailer RH and U.S. auto manufacturer Polaris . He said Polaris has a "strong dividend policy," while RH has been "beat up and has priced in the slowdown." He also likes small-cap ETF Vanguard S & P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF , which he said he believes is "extremely cheap and poised to rally." — CNBC's Mike Calia and Sarah Min contributed to this report.