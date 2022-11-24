You'll pay less for gas over the holidays, as prices continue to slide — here's how much a gallon costs in your state

Travelers get a bit of break over the Thanksgiving holiday, since gas prices dropped by 16 cents in the past week, bringing the average price of a gallon in the U.S. to $3.61.

That's well below the summer peak of over $5 for a regular gallon of gas, although as of Wednesday, prices are still 21 cents higher than a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

It's also the highest national average during Thanksgiving since 2000, when AAA first started tracking average gas prices in the U.S.

"Thanksgiving [gas prices] will be about a dollar more per gallon than in pre-pandemic 2019. However, we can be thankful that gas prices are moving in the right direction for now," said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross.

Here's a look at the average price for a regular gallon of gas in every U.S. state.