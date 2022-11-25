Adidas launches investigation into Ye conduct claims

Kanye West at an event announcing a partnership with Adidas on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Adidas said it is investigating accusations made by staff relating to the conduct of the musician Ye during his partnership with the German sportswear brand.

The company said in a statement late Thursday: "It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true. However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations."

It follows a Rolling Stone article published Tuesday with anonymous allegations that Ye showed pornographic and sexualized material to Yeezy staff during meetings and made sexualized remarks to female staff. CNBC has not independently verified the claims.

A representative for Ye was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

Rolling Stone also said a group of former workers had sent an anonymous letter to Adidas accusing senior leaders at the company of turning a "blind eye" to the behavior.