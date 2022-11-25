Amid persistent inflation, cash-strapped consumers are tipping less

It's the holiday season, yet Americans are feeling a little less generous.

With inflation near record highs, cash-strapped consumers have started to tip less — especially when it comes to fast casual dining and carryout.

"Tipping is that first sign towards reduced spending," said Amanda Belarmino, assistant professor of hospitality at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

About 17% of Americans are tipping less due to inflation, while only 10% are tipping more, according to a recent survey of more than 1,000 people by PlayUSA. More than half, or 54%, also said they feel pressure to leave a tip when checking out on an iPad.

More from Personal Finance:

Here's the inflation breakdown for October 2022

How to save on groceries amid food price inflation

4 of the best ways to pay for holiday gifts

"Since everything got more expensive, we've seen a decline in tipping," said Irina Sirotkina, owner of the Sweetly Bakery & Cafe in Battle Ground, Washington.

Like many other businesses, the bakery uses a contactless and digital payment method, which prompts consumers to leave a tip when they pay. There are predetermined options ranging from 15% to 25% for each transaction.

"We encourage people to tip, but it's not mandatory, obviously," Sirotkina said.

Although the average transaction at Sweetly is less than $20, which means a gratuity would be a few dollars at most, fewer people leave anything at all.

"Only around 1 in 5 people tip," Sirotkina estimated.