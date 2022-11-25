How Congress may make it easier to set money aside for emergency expenses

Many families struggle to come up with the cash when faced with an unexpected $400 expense.

That lack of emergency savings may force them to borrow money at high interest rates to pay for the surprise expense, putting their financial security at risk.

Now Congress has a window to address that issue by paving the way for new emergency savings plans in the lame duck session.

Three emergency savings proposals may be included in a legislative package known as Secure 2.0, which is set to amplify changes to the retirement system brought by the Secure Act in 2019.

"We're on the cusp of a significant shift in how people save for emergencies in this country, thanks to public policy and private sector innovation," said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, during a recent web panel hosted by the Washington, D.C., think tank.

The panel discussion coincided with an open letter from the Bipartisan Policy Center Action with 40 organizations to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

The letter called for the inclusion of three bills that would amplify emergency savings in the pending retirement package.

"We firmly believe emergency savings policy aligns with the goals of the U.S. retirement system and will help boost financial resiliency for American households," they wrote.