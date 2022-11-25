Millennials have the most credit card debt in these 10 places — and California's not on the list

On average, millennials owe about $4,930 in credit card debt, according to the latest data from credit bureau Experian. But in some places, the average amount of credit card debt for millennials, who range in age from 26 to 41, is even higher. In Alaska, for example, millennials carry an average balance of about $5,388, according to Experian's 2021 study, the most recent data available on the state level. And despite California being one of the most expensive states to live in 2022, it didn't rank as one the top 10 places where millennials have a lot of credit card debt. Here's a look at the places where millennials carry the most credit card debt, on average, as of 2021.

Although the current economic climate makes it difficult for many people to pay down their credit card debt, it's particularly hard for younger consumers because they might be making less money than older age groups, Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst for LendingTree, tells CNBC Make It. "They may have student loan debt. They don't have much savings for them to fall back on. They probably don't have stellar credit, which means the loans that they can get have crazy-high interest rates," he says. Plus, "with prices more than 8% higher than they were a year ago, it is perhaps unsurprising that balances are increasing," researchers at the New York Federal Reserve wrote in their most recent report.

How to tackle credit card debt