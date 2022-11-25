CNBC Pro

Retail expert Dana Telsey breaks down the holiday season's potential winners and losers

Alex Harring@alex_harring
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

Hedge funds are adding to these 'rising star' stocks with conviction, according to Goldman
CNBC ProHedge funds are adding to these 'rising star' stocks with conviction, according to Goldman
Yun Li2 hours ago
Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso
Gilman Hill's Harrington on why this cheap retail stock is a buy as holiday season commences
CNBC ProGilman Hill's Harrington on why this cheap retail stock is a buy as holiday season commences
Samantha Subin
Read More