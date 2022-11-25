CNBC Pro

These 3 stocks offer investors value in a retail environment filled with ‘crosscurrents,’ Cowen says

thumbnail
Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
WATCH LIVE

NEXT PRO TALK

3 Days Remaining
Mon, Nov 28 2022 - 2:00pm
thumbnail
CNBC Pro Week: The best minds of CNBC Pro answer your questions

More In Follow the Pros

Wall Street's latest rally looks sustainable heading into December, Oppenheimer strategist says
CNBC ProWall Street's latest rally looks sustainable heading into December, Oppenheimer strategist says
Jesse Poundan hour ago
Retail expert Dana Telsey breaks down the holiday season's potential winners and losers
CNBC ProRetail expert Dana Telsey breaks down the holiday season's potential winners and losers
Alex Harring3 hours ago
Hedge funds are adding to these 'rising star' stocks with conviction, according to Goldman
CNBC ProHedge funds are adding to these 'rising star' stocks with conviction, according to Goldman
Yun Li5 hours ago
Read More