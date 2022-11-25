CNBC Investing Club

What the Club is watching Friday — China locks down (again), Black Friday sales

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
A health worker takes a swab sample from a resident to be tested for Covid-19 coronavirus in Jiayuguan, in China's northwestern Gansu province on November 24, 2022.
Str | Afp | Getty Images

What we're looking at Nov. 25, 2022

  • Covid cases continue to rise in China, leading to more lockdowns and increasing restrictions. Activity in China's capital of Beijing is grinding to a halt. Could this be the last surge? Maybe, if Western vaccines are embraced. The government is struggling with its optimization plan, but how much longer can it keep its economy down. 

More In Morning Thoughts

What the Club is watching Wednesday — Disney's big China win, an iPhone warning, oil slips
CNBC Investing ClubWhat the Club is watching Wednesday — Disney's big China win, an iPhone warning, oil slips
Jeff Marks
What Cramer is watching Tuesday — Nasdaq tough year, seasonal oil strength, P&G looking good
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Tuesday — Nasdaq tough year, seasonal oil strength, P&G looking good
Jim Cramer
What Cramer is watching Monday — Iger back at Disney, Amazon holiday forecast, Domino's EV fleet
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Monday — Iger back at Disney, Amazon holiday forecast, Domino's EV fleet
Jim Cramer
Read More