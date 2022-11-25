What the Club is watching Friday — China locks down (again), Black Friday sales

What we're looking at Nov. 25, 2022 Covid cases continue to rise in China, leading to more lockdowns and increasing restrictions. Activity in China's capital of Beijing is grinding to a halt . Could this be the last surge? Maybe, if Western vaccines are embraced. The government is struggling with its optimization plan, but how much longer can it keep its economy down. Concerns about economic growth in China is not hitting the oil markets early with WTI oil up over $1 per barrel to $79. Muted action early on this holiday shortened trading day. U.S. markets close at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Black Friday weekend is even more important than usual this year after retailers like Target (TGT) and Kohl's (KSS) reported a recent lull in sales heading into the holiday shopping season, CNBC reports. Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares are lower after Politico reported that Microsoft's (MSFT) billion acquisition will likely face opposition from the Federal Trade Commission. Right or wrong, the deal has always faced skepticism with ATVI shares consistently trading well below the $95 per share deal price. Federal Reserve minutes from November's meeting confirm smaller rate hikes are on the horizon . Still a question of what the terminal rate will be. Coupa Software (COUP) shares had a big day Wednesday after Bloomberg reported Vista Equity Partners is interested in an acquisition. Consolidation would be welcomed. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

