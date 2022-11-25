What the Club is watching Friday — China locks down (again), Black Friday sales

A health worker takes a swab sample from a resident to be tested for Covid-19 coronavirus in Jiayuguan, in China's northwestern Gansu province on November 24, 2022.
Str | Afp | Getty Images
What we're looking at Nov. 25, 2022
- Covid cases continue to rise in China, leading to more lockdowns and increasing restrictions. Activity in China's capital of Beijing is grinding to a halt. Could this be the last surge? Maybe, if Western vaccines are embraced. The government is struggling with its optimization plan, but how much longer can it keep its economy down.