The 10 best cities for finding a hybrid job that pays $100,000 or more―they’re not all on the coasts

Even as more workers report to an office than did a year ago, hybrid work that allows them to work from home at least part of the time remains the dominant trend.

More than half of people with remote-capable jobs expect to work in a hybrid arrangement by the end of the year, according to Gallup, and online searches for hybrid jobs are up by 130% in the last year, according to IT-recruiting firm Frank Recruitment Group.

As far as being able to work from home, at least some of the time, and commanding high pay goes, several major tech hubs still lead the way. More than a quarter of hybrid jobs in San Francisco and Seattle pay more than $100,000 per year, according to a report from SimpleTexting, a text message marketing service.

The analysis looks at the top 100 highest-populated U.S. cities and the number of hybrid job openings, according to LinkedIn listings, within the city's job market. Analysts then applied a filter to identify the share of hybrid jobs that pay $100,000 per year or more in each city.

The top cities where hybrid workers earn $100,000 per year or more include:

San Francisco: 27% of hybrid jobs pay six figures Seattle: 26% of hybrid jobs pay six figures Los Angeles: 14% of hybrid jobs pay six figures Austin, Texas: 13% of hybrid jobs pay six figures New York City: 12% of hybrid jobs pay six figures Tucson, Arizona: 11% of hybrid jobs pay six figures Detroit: 10% of hybrid jobs pay six figures Boston: 10% of hybrid jobs pay six figures San Diego: 10% of hybrid jobs pay six figures Chicago: 10% of hybrid jobs pay six figures

It makes sense that tech hubs and major cities with sky-high rents top the list, though the best cities for a six-figure hybrid job aren't all concentrated on the coasts.

For example, Austin, Texas, has been on the rise as businesses (including tech companies) flock to the rising city to tap into its young demographic, find less expensive real estate and enjoy a low tax burden.

Corporations have also been eyeing Tucson, Arizona, as a good place to expand, bringing more high-paying and hybrid-friendly jobs to the area. And even in Detroit, where the median household income is around $32,000 per year, 10% of available hybrid jobs cross the six-figure mark.

Some job markets have more opportunities to work from home than others. The top cities to find a hybrid job in general include:

Atlanta: 710 hybrid job openings per 100,000 people Boston: 547 hybrid job openings per 100,000 people Washington, DC: 349 hybrid job openings per 100,000 people San Francisco: 310 hybrid job openings per 100,000 people Seattle: 294 hybrid job openings per 100,000 people

Workplace experts say allowing remote and hybrid work can help businesses hire from a more diverse talent pool and keep people from quitting. Employees say the flexibility helps them feel more engaged, productive and balanced between their home and their work lives.

"We have definitely seen a tipping point towards a deeper and more permanent integration of remote and hybrid work into organizations," Sara Sutton, the founder and CEO of FlexJobs told CNBC Make It in September, and she expects hybrid arrangements to become "the workplace norm" in the future.

Want to earn more and work less? Register for the free CNBC Make It: Your Money virtual event on Dec. 13 at 12 p.m. ET to learn from money masters how you can increase your earning power.

Check out:

Just 60% of NYC job listings include salary ranges—here's who's complying and who's not

Amid mass layoffs, the Big Tech dream job is losing its luster

$2 million ranges, deleted job posts: NYC's salary transparency law is off to a rocky start