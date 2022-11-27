CNBC Pro

Analysts love these retail stocks as the holiday season ramps up

thumbnail
Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
WATCH LIVE

More In Stock Screener

A tech rebound may be needed for a full market recovery. These are the stocks that could lead
CNBC ProA tech rebound may be needed for a full market recovery. These are the stocks that could lead
Samantha Subin
This week's best-performing stocks include an electronics retailer and a media giant
CNBC ProThis week's best-performing stocks include an electronics retailer and a media giant
Alex Harring
These stocks are forming golden cross chart patterns to lead the S&P 500 higher
CNBC ProThese stocks are forming golden cross chart patterns to lead the S&P 500 higher
Sarah Min
Read More