Parents of successful kids don't worry about screen time, expert says—they teach these 3 skills instead

Is excessive screen time actually a main cause of negative outcomes in children? One of the most comprehensive studies on the subject found that in more than 350,000 adolescents, technology use was associated with only 0.4% of the overall differences in adolescent mental well-being. And as much as we wish we could, we can't completely shield our kids from screens. While researching for my parenting book, I found that the most successful parents don't spend time worrying about how much time their kids spend on digital devices. Instead, they teach these three skills to help their kids become "screen smart":

1. How to evaluate media

Research and explore apps, games and websites with your kids. Read the user agreement and reviews together, and share any values and concerns you have with each other. If an app or website looks like a scam, or like it teaches bad values, discuss why you feel that way and how that would impact your decision to spend time on it. These conversations will educate them on what responsible media use looks like.

2. How to draw screen boundaries

If you feel you have too little control over your kids' screen use, or you want to establish some rules and expectations, consider sitting down for a family meeting to create a digital road map. You can come up with guidelines that create a balance, teach your kids how to use their screens constructively, and help avoid some of the unhealthy effects that can crop up. You might want to discuss things like: To minimize sleep loss: Will you have a "media curfew" after which all portable devices have to be downstairs in a central location?

Will you have a "media curfew" after which all portable devices have to be downstairs in a central location? To minimize safety concerns: Where will kids be allowed to use their devices? Will parental locks be installed on devices?

Where will kids be allowed to use their devices? Will parental locks be installed on devices? To minimize fights: Will your kids need to ask you permission before they use screens? Allow your kids to include their input and share how your technology use will fit into the roadmap, too.

3. How to use screens for good