Asia markets fall amid unrest in China over Covid restrictions
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific shares traded lower on Monday amid unrest in China over its continued zero-Covid policy and a growing number of cases reported in the nation. The offshore yuan weakened sharply against the dollar after ending last week around 7.20 per dollar.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.48% as retail sales readings are slated to be released later in the day.
Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 0.49% in early trade, and the Topix lost 0.34%. The Kospi in South Korea declined 1.07% and the Kosdaq slipped 1.02%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.55% lower.
Over the weekend, the People's Bank of China announced it would cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 25 basis points to 7.8% and inject around 500 billion yuan in long-term liquidity. The National Bureau of Statistics said industrial profits for the first 10 months of the year fell 3% from the same period in 2021.
Offshore Chinese yuan weakens in Asia morning as Covid protests persist
The offshore Chinese yuan sharply weakened against the U.S. dollar amid negative sentiment over unrest in China over Covid restrictions.
The currency weakened around 0.8% against the U.S. dollar to 7.2529 in Asia's morning trade.
The dollar index rose 0.32% to 106.29, with investors likely seeing the greenback as a safe haven asset as concern over China grows.
— Jihye Lee