Asia markets fall amid unrest in China over Covid restrictions

Police officers block off a street in Shanghai in the area where protests against China's zero-Covid policy took place the night before following a deadly fire in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Asia-Pacific shares traded lower on Monday amid unrest in China over its continued zero-Covid policy and a growing number of cases reported in the nation. The offshore yuan weakened sharply against the dollar after ending last week around 7.20 per dollar.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.48% as retail sales readings are slated to be released later in the day.

Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 0.49% in early trade, and the Topix lost 0.34%. The Kospi in South Korea declined 1.07% and the Kosdaq slipped 1.02%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.55% lower.