Bob Iger's fast start back as Disney's CEO is welcome news to shareholders like us

Bob Iger, who returned last week as CEO of Disney (DIS), told employees Monday he intends to maintain the company's current hiring freeze. He also reiterated the need for Disney to pivot its streaming business objective away from subscriber growth at all costs and toward profitability. As shareholders for the Club, we are pleased to see Iger taking steps to fix the missteps of his predecessor.

