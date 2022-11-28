CCTV Script 25/11/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on November 25, 2022.

Some 70,000 university staff from 150 colleges and universities in the United Kingdom began a three-day general strike on Thursday. This has resulted in the disruption of education for up to 2.5 million students. British media reports that this is the largest strike in the history of British higher education.

The Universities and Colleges Union (UCU) is the only union in the UK's education sector authorized to take strike action. The strikers included teachers, researchers, administrators, and even school cleaners.

Due to the rising cost of living in the UK, they are seeking an additional pay increase on top of the 3% pay increase they have already received this year. Further, they demand the closing of gender, racial, and disability pay gaps, the elimination of overwork and unpaid work, and the implementation of a standard 35-hour week full-time contract.

In addition to faculty and staff, students in the U.K. are feeling the same pressure on the cost of living. On Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics released a survey of about 4,200 students in higher education. According to the data, 91% of respondents were either somewhat or very concerned about the rising cost of living. Approximately half of those students reported that they were financially struggling.

In the face of the cost-of-living crisis, 62 percent of students surveyed have reduced spending on food and necessities, more than half have had to rely on savings for spending, and nearly two in five have reduced their use of electricity and gas while at home.

Furthermore, 77 percent of college students surveyed expressed concern that rising prices would negatively affect their education.

40% of respondents said that they study at home more often than they attend school in order to save money. Thirty-one percent of students chose not to participate in activities related to the curriculum but requiring an additional fee, such as field trips or conferences. Twenty-nine percent of students skipped non-mandatory lectures or tutorials.

It is noteworthy that there is evidence that the psychological status of students is also affected.

In the survey, the average happiness score among college students was 5.7, which is lower than the 6.8 score among British adults. The average anxiety level among students was 5.2, as compared to 4 among adults.

The austerity policies of the new UK government will also have an impact on financial support for students. The main form of government assistance for students financially is student living costs loans, and these loans have only increased by 2.3% this year outside of London. According to Chloe Field, vice-president of the National Union of Students, students are being "ignored" by the government.



