CCTV Script 28/11/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on November 28, 2022.

This Black Friday, we witnessed a different scenario in the U.S. and the U.K. According to Adobe Analytics, Black Friday online sales rose 2.3% year-over-year to $9.12 billion in the U.S. In addition, Sensormatic Solutions reported that in-store visits on Black Friday were up 2.9 percent over last year.

In particular, Melissa Minkow, director of Retail Strategy at CI&T, suggested that profits will not be where retailers want them to be. It is partly due to the fact that they were unable to pass on all of the inflationary costs to consumers. The former CEO of Macy's, Terry Lundgren, stated in an interview with CNBC that many retailers currently have a serious inventory backlog, which will force them to increase sales in order to clear the stock.

Terry Lundgren

TJL Advisors CEO and former Macy's CEO

"That's bad news for those retailers in terms of short term earnings. It's good news for consumers because they have to get rid of this inventory by the end of this year. And so there are going to be sales by a lot of retailers who have too much inventory."

Salesforce Inc. data indicates that the average discount on Black Friday this year is higher than last year. This year's discount is expected to reach 31 percent, an increase from 26 percent last year; appliances, clothing, and beauty products are expected to be among the biggest discounts. It is possible that the increase in promotions will further reduce the amount of profit for merchants.

As a comparison, Black Friday in Britain has been somewhat "dull".

During this past Black Friday weekend, British consumers spent approximately £4.81 billion on online shopping and approximately £8.71 billion combining online and offline purchases. Both figures were lowe as compared to the same period last year,

According to analysts, the UK's high inflation and the cost of living crisis have led consumers to cut back on spending, as well as to spend more cautiously. Moreover, this trend can also be seen in people's shopping plans for Christmas.

When asked what factor is most important to consider when purchasing Christmas gifts, the top answer is price, with people concerned about value for money.

Furthermore, strikes in the U.K. are also having an impact on the end of the holiday shopping season. A total of 115,000 Royal Mail employees went on strike on Thursday and Friday last week. Previously, Royal Mail had said the company may have to lay off up to 10,000 workers by next August because of huge losses this year. The Communication Workers Union's demands include an improved pay deal for the next 18 months and a guarantee that there will be no forced redundancies. The union also announced it would strike for 48 hours on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, and hold several more strikes between Dec. 9 and Christmas Eve. According to Royal Mail's CEO, the strikes have added £100 million to its losses so far this year.

During the end of the shopping season, these strikes could disrupt deliveries, impact sales of online shopping and further hit the British economy. And in the United States, former Macy's CEO Terry Lundgren said that "because starting January one, the rate of sale is diminished so it's almost impossible to get rid of big lumps of inventory after the end of the year. So there's motivation on the part of retailers and that'll be good news for consumers."



