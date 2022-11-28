CCTV Weekly Script 27/11/22

— This is the script of CNBC's People of the Week for China's CCTV on November 27, 2022.

In today's People of the Week, we highlight two young entrepreneurs who have shared similar entrepreneurial pathways. Both of them were once sought-after venture pioneers in the financial world, but both have fallen from grace and even faced jail time.

First, let's take a look at Sam Bankman-Fried, known as SBF, who made a name for himself in the cryptocurrency field. Following his graduation from MIT, SBF joined a well-known Wall Street quantitative trading firm. In 2017, SBF left his job at the age of 25 to begin a career in the cryptocurrency industry. First, he founded Alameda, a market maker. Then, after realizing the arbitrage potential for cryptocurrency, he founded FTX Exchange, a cryptocurrency exchange, offering products including derivatives, options, volatility products, and leveraged tokens.

SBF lent billions of dollars in customer assets on FTX to its affiliated trading firm, Alameda Research, to fund risky bets that ultimately caused FTX to collapse. FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11. Earlier this month it was the second largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world.

Elizabeth Holmes, once known as Silicon Valley's "female Steve Jobs", is another entrepreneur who has experienced a rollercoaster journey.

This week, Holmes was sentenced to 135 months in prison, or 11 years and three months, for defrauding investors and exaggerating the efficacy of her company's blood test technology. Holmes' entrepreneurial journey began much earlier than SBF's. She dropped out of Stanford at the age of 19 to start Theranos, a blood testing business.

Holmes has been called the "female Steve Jobs" because of her penchant for wearing black pullovers and deliberately lowering her voice tone. She claims to have invented technology that is able to diagnose diseases, including cancer and diabetes, with a few drops of blood. According to a series of investigative reports published by the Wall Street Journal in 2015, the company failed to meet investor, employee, and patient expectations with its blood testers and testing methods, which failed to meet expectations and was used to deceive investors, employees, and patients by falsifying test results.

Ultimately, Theranos, which raised more than $700 million in capital and was once valued at $9 billion, had its license revoked in 2016 and collapsed in 2018.

Several SEC officials have stated that Theranos' failure is an important lesson for Silicon Valley, a hotbed of startups. Those seeking to revolutionize an industry should inform investors what their technology is capable of doing today, rather than only pinning their hope on what it might accomplish in the future.



