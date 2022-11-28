Cramer's lightning round: Enphase Energy is a buy

Loading chart...

Rio Tinto PLC : "You need to see commodity inflation come back. I will say, it's a great hedge against long-term inflation, though."

NIO Inc : "That one seems very dicey."

Enphase Energy : "It is doing so well, and every time it's down $15, $20, I want to come on air and just say, 'you know what you've got to do? [Buy].'"

Lucid Group Inc : "Too speculative. ... We are not recommending stocks that are losing money."

Dycom Industries : "I think that Dycom's okay."

