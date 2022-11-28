Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Cramer's lightning round: Enphase Energy is a buy

Krystal Hur@kryshur
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Rio Tinto PLC: "You need to see commodity inflation come back. I will say, it's a great hedge against long-term inflation, though."

NIO Inc: "That one seems very dicey."

Enphase Energy: "It is doing so well, and every time it's down $15, $20, I want to come on air and just say, 'you know what you've got to do? [Buy].'"

Lucid Group Inc: "Too speculative. ... We are not recommending stocks that are losing money."

Dycom Industries: "I think that Dycom's okay."

