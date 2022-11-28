CNBC Pro

Deutsche Bank maps out specifically how stock market will trade for the next 12 months as recession hits

thumbnail
Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

Black Friday was better than feared for retail stocks — Two potential big winners
CNBC ProBlack Friday was better than feared for retail stocks — Two potential big winners
Michelle Foxan hour ago
'Dividend aristocrats' trounce the market when a recession hits — 10 names to buy now from Wolfe Research
CNBC Pro'Dividend aristocrats' trounce the market when a recession hits — 10 names to buy now from Wolfe Research
Sarah Minan hour ago
Goldman says stay defensive on stocks into next year, the bottom is not yet in
CNBC ProGoldman says stay defensive on stocks into next year, the bottom is not yet in
Yun Li5 hours ago
Read More