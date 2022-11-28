CNBC Pro

Goldman says stay defensive on stocks into next year, the bottom is not yet in

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

There are many reasons to be optimistic about the market, even with the China wildcard
CNBC ProThere are many reasons to be optimistic about the market, even with the China wildcard
Bob Pisanian hour ago
This software stock surged 37% last week, and analysts say it could rise by another 14%
CNBC ProThis software stock surged 37% last week, and analysts say it could rise by another 14%
Weizhen Tan5 hours ago
Aggressive central bank easing will return within 18 months, CIO says, naming stocks to buy
CNBC ProAggressive central bank easing will return within 18 months, CIO says, naming stocks to buy
Jenni Reid
Read More