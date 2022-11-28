CNBC Pro

JPMorgan downgrades DraftKings, says other sports betting stocks look more attractive

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Morgan Stanley downgrades Williams-Sonoma, says stock could fall another 18% as demand for home furnishings weakens
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley downgrades Williams-Sonoma, says stock could fall another 18% as demand for home furnishings weakens
Samantha Subinan hour ago
JPMorgan double-upgrades AB InBev, says shares are cheap and will benefit from light beer sales recovery
CNBC ProJPMorgan double-upgrades AB InBev, says shares are cheap and will benefit from light beer sales recovery
Samantha Subinan hour ago
Tesla's stock pullback offers a 'balanced' risk-reward at these levels, Citi says in upgrade
CNBC ProTesla's stock pullback offers a 'balanced' risk-reward at these levels, Citi says in upgrade
Samantha Subin
Read More