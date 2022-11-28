Ukraine must prepare itself for a new wave of Russian strikes, Zelenskyy says; liberated Kherson remains 'vulnerable'

"We understand that the terrorists are planning new strikes. We know this for a fact," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on Sunday. "And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down." He urged defense forces and citizens to work together to withstand expected future attacks.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country must prepare for new missile attacks from Russia, while millions still remain without power as a result of relentless bombardment of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Ukraine's power network came under intense attack last week, with Zelenskyy saying Friday evening that blackouts persisted in most regions as well as the capital of Kyiv. In total, more than six million households were affected.

In a rare show of disunity, Zelenskyy chided the office of the Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko for not doing more to set up "points of invincibility" — essentially, places where citizens can go to get warm and access water, use the internet and charge phones.

"I know that, unfortunately, not in all cities the local government has done a good job. In particular, there are many complaints in Kyiv. I expect better quality work from the mayor's office ... it is the responsibility of every local official to ensure that everything that should be there for people actually works," the president said.