CNBC Pro

This indicator is offering a hopeful signal for global markets, despite turmoil in China

thumbnail
Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
WATCH LIVE

More In Santoli on Stocks

Best Buy's jump on ho-hum earnings shows how unloved some retail stocks have become
CNBC ProBest Buy's jump on ho-hum earnings shows how unloved some retail stocks have become
Michael Santoli
Bob Iger's return may not boost Disney's shares as market sends mixed signals to media stocks
CNBC ProBob Iger's return may not boost Disney's shares as market sends mixed signals to media stocks
Michael Santoli
Financial markets not showing too much stress, even as the crypto complex gets dismantled
CNBC ProFinancial markets not showing too much stress, even as the crypto complex gets dismantled
Michael Santoli
Read More