This software stock surged 37% last week, and analysts say it could rise by another 14%

Global stocks inched higher over the past week, but one stock stood out. That stock is U.S.-based software firm Coupa Software , which jumped nearly 37% over the week. Coupa shares were boosted by a report that private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is exploring an acquisition of the firm. Analysts gave the stock an average upside of nearly 14%, though only 35% of analysts covering it gave it a "buy" rating, according to FactSet. Coupa is down about 61% year to date. Coupa was among only six global stocks under the MSCI World index to rise more than 10% over the week. The index itself rose around 1.7% through the week, tracking Wall Street with all three major indexes closing the week higher. These are the six global stocks with the highest weekly gains, according to FactSet. Retailer Burlington Stores surged around 24% after last week's release of its third-quarter earnings. Though sales fell from a year ago, its CEO said in a statement that the firm believes it "can start to drive significant sales, margin, and earnings recovery next year." Other top performers last week include electronics retailer Best Buy , which was up about 12% for the week. Its performance comes off per-share earnings and revenue beats reported in third-quarter earnings Tuesday. The company said it expects a smaller drop in comparable store sales than expected for both the quarter and full year. This metric measures in-store revenue between similar periods. — CNBC's Alex Harring contributed to this report.