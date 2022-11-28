Treasury yields fall as investors look to key economic data releases for hints about the state of the U.S. economy

U.S. Treasury yields slid on Monday as investors awaited a slew of economic data releases, which are due this week and will provide insights into how the U.S. economy is faring as interest rates and inflation remain high.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was trading four basis points lower at around 3.6572% at 4:40 a.m. ET. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was at around 4.4422%, after falling by more than three basis points.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.