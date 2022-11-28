What Cramer is watching Monday — U.S. stock market should not be down on China Covid protests

A demonstrator holds a blank sign and chants slogans during a protest in Beijing, China, on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
Bloomberg | Getty Images
What I am looking at Monday, Nov. 28, 2022
- China lockdown: Real impact from the lack of science? Why do they keep doing this? Why should our stock market react negatively each time? There are fewer and fewer connections with China, and I would prefer a slowdown there that cuts our commodity inflation. In case in point, oil prices sank roughly 3%.
- The Club stocks most tied to China Estee Lauder (EL) and Starbucks (SBUX) are down about 1% in the premarket. Wynn Resorts (WYNN), however, is up 5% on an upgrade from JPMorgan to overweight from neutral (buy from hold). JPM, like us, is betting on a further recovery in Macao as China eases Covid travel restrictions to the Asian gambling hub.
- Club holding Apple's (AAPL) iPhone shortages are building into the holiday shopping season. One of the reasons for the supply constraints is the Covid mitigation efforts at the tech giant's biggest iPhone assembly plant in China. The stock falls 2% in the premarket.