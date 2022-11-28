What Cramer is watching Monday — U.S. stock market should not be down on China Covid protests

What I am looking at Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 China lockdown: Real impact from the lack of science? Why do they keep doing this? Why should our stock market react negatively each time? There are fewer and fewer connections with China, and I would prefer a slowdown there that cuts our commodity inflation. In case in point, oil prices sank roughly 3%. The Club stocks most tied to China Estee Lauder (EL) and Starbucks (SBUX) are down about 1% in the premarket. Wynn Resorts (WYNN), however, is up 5% on an upgrade from JPMorgan to overweight from neutral (buy from hold). JPM, like us, is betting on a further recovery in Macao as China eases Covid travel restrictions to the Asian gambling hub. Club holding Apple 's (AAPL) iPhone shortages are building into the holiday shopping season. One of the reasons for the supply constraints is the Covid mitigation efforts at the tech giant's biggest iPhone assembly plant in China. The stock falls 2% in the premarket. Oppenheimer cut price target on chipmaker Marvell Technology (MRVL) to $80 per share from $90; sees slower enterprise. The Club exited its remaining MRVL position earlier this month. As we reduced exposure to slumping semiconductor stocks, we held on to small positions in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Nvidia (NVDA) and Qualcomm (QCOM). Barclays upgrades PerkinElmer (PKI) to equal weight from underweight (hold from sell). Life sciences instrument companies holding up better than most in this environment. Truist cuts price target on Electronic Arts (EA) to $150 per share from $154. But it notes that EA has been a relative outperformer. Buyback, too. I despise video gaming stocks. Morgan Stanley lowers Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) price target to $140 per share from $150 but keeps overweight (buy) rating. Zynga and mobile not doing as well as desktop. BMO Capital raises price target on S & P Global (SPGI) to $393 per share from $355. Odd call, but it has an investor day Thursday. SPGI has a lot more than just issuance. Deere (DE) price target increased to $450 per share from $375 at BMO. Literally going at all cylinders. The stock for the moment. Baird says Visa (V) is trending above earnings estimates as of Nov. 21. That's ahead of the big holiday shopping kick-off days: Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In fact, Black Friday online sales top $9 billion , setting a new record. Citi raises price target on value retailer Five Below (FIVE) to $186 per share from $170; keeps buy rating. Oppenheimer increases PT on Dollar General (DG) to $285 per share from $275 on grocery strength. I am not sure I like this call. Prices are NOT cheap. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long EL, SBUX, WYNN, AAPL, AMD, NVDA and QCOM. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

