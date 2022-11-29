U.S. World Cup team pelted with political questions in tense press conference ahead of crucial Iran game

USA's midfielder Tyler Adams (R) and coach Gregg Berhalter give a press conference at the Qatar National Convention Center in Doha on November 28, 2022, on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between Iran and USA. Patrick T. Fallon | Afp | Getty Images

The U.S. men's soccer team faces its make-or-break World Cup match Tuesday night against Iran. If it wins, it advances to the next stage – and if it loses, it's heading home. But despite needing to focus on the most important game this team of players has ever faced, the lead-up has been fraught with political drama. On Monday, Team USA's players sat through a surreal and politically-charged press conference, during which they were bombarded with questions and criticism of their country. In response to months of violent crackdowns on anti-government protests in Iran, the U.S. Soccer Federation over the weekend briefly made an alteration in its social media posts, showing the Iranian flag without its emblem of the Islamic Republic. The change, the federation said, was made for 24 hours to show support for women protesting for their rights in Iran. Iranian media reacted swiftly, with state media agency Tasnim calling for the U.S. team to be kicked out of the tournament. Iran's flag was changed to its current version in 1980, after the 1979 Islamic Revolution ushered in a theocracy led by conservative Muslim clerics. The U.S. and Iran have been ideological foes with severed diplomatic ties since then. While many Iranians and activists supportive of the protesters welcomed the U.S. Soccer Federation's move, saying they associate the Islamic Republic's emblem with oppression and torture, Iran's state media slammed it, accusing the U.S. of hypocrisy and grilling the team's players with political questions during the Monday press event. A reporter from Iran's state-controlled Press TV criticized U.S. team captain Tyler Adams for mispronouncing Iran, and asked him how he felt about representing a country that the reporter described as being rife with racial discrimination. Adams is mixed race. "Are you okay to be representing your country that has so much discrimination against Black people in its own borders?" the Press TV reporter asked. "My apologies on the mispronunciation of your country," Adams responded. "That being said, there's discrimination everywhere you go ... in the U.S. we're continuing to make progress every single day ... as long as you make progress that's the most important thing."

USA leave a team huddle led by Tyler Adams of USA during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA at Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. Simon M Bruty | Anychance | Getty Images

Another Iranian state media reporter asked U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter: "What percentage of the world's population will be happy if Iran wins this match [versus the U.S. team]?" Berhalter replied, "For us it's a soccer game against a good team — it's not much more than that." The coach and players seemed intent on avoiding getting into political topics and keeping the discussion on the game, but their efforts were repeatedly ignored. Iranian coach Carlos Queiroz similarly has tried to keep his comments soccer-focused, despite pointed questions from reporters from various nations, including one on whether the flag drama would serve as motivation for his team. "If after 42 years in this game as a coach, I still believe I can win games with those mental games, I think I've learned nothing about the game," Queiroz, a Portuguese national, said. "This is not the case."

Players quizzed on U.S. military policy

The political questions continued, however, even going as far as geopolitics and the U.S. military. One of the Iranian reporters asked Berhalter: "Sport is something that should bring nations closer together and you are a sportsperson. Why is it that you should not ask your government to take away its military fleet from the Persian Gulf?" The U.S. team coach replied: "I agree, sport is something that should bring countries together... you get to compete as brothers."

Ahmad Nourollahi of Iran in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Richard Sellers | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

Berhalter was also asked about the U.S.'s strict laws on visas for Iranian nationals, to which he replied: "I don't know enough about politics, I'm a soccer coach. I'm not well versed on international politics so I can't comment on that."

U.S. team apologizes for Iranian flag change, says it was oblivious

The U.S. team's coach also apologized for the Iranian flag change, saying that he and his players had no role in the decision and knew nothing about it. "Sometimes things are out of our control," Berhalter said. "We're not focused on those outside things and all we can do is apologize on behalf of the players and the staff, but it's not something that we were a part of." "We had no idea what U.S. Soccer put out. The staff, the players, we had no idea. For us our focus is on this match … Of course our thoughts are with the Iranian people, the whole country, and everyone," he added.

Protesters gather to demonstrate against the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran on September 23, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Sean Gallup | Getty Images News | Getty Images

U.S. defender Tim Ream said during the conference, "We support women's rights, and what we're doing as a team is supporting that while also trying to prepare for the biggest game that this squad has had to date." Protests have taken place all over Iran since mid-September, triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. Amini, a Kurdish Iranian woman, was arrested for allegedly breaking Iran's strict rules on wearing the hijab, the Islamic head covering for women.

A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran on September 21, 2022, shows Iranian demonstrators burning a rubbish bin in the capital Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. - - | Afp | Getty Images

Many Iran analysts are calling the uprising the biggest challenge to the Islamic Republic in decades. Ahead of its first World Cup match on Nov. 21, which was against England, the Iranian team refused to sing their national anthem, standing in stoic silence instead. The team did sing the anthem for their second match on Nov. 25, but reports have emerged that they were forced to do so under threat.

Positive words

The coaches of both teams made references to the last time the U.S. and Iran competed on a World Cup stage, which was in 1998 in France. Iran beat the U.S. 2-1 in a tough game that was dubbed at the time "the mother of all football matches." The coaches each complimented the other team's performance. Iran's team coach, Queiroz, also said positive things about the U.S. squad's performance so far in Qatar, where it tied with both Wales and England. He said that the American team had made a "jump from soccer to football." "We play a very, very good team, very well organized with the same dream and same goal in mind," Queiroz said.

Iran players line up for the national anthem prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Julian Finney | Getty Images