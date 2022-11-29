CCTV Script 29/11/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on November 29, 2022.

Currently, four out of 12 unions representing the majority of U.S. freight railroad workers have rejected the tentative agreement brokered by the Biden administration in September. If there is no agreement next week, tens of thousands of rail workers will go on strike.

Here's a timeline of the railroad strikes that could happen next. The Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen (BRS) is expected to strike on Dec. 5; in addition, three major unions, including SMART- TD might go on strike on Dec. 9.

Potential strike action is imminent. The Association of American Railroads (AAR) estimates that a strike could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day. Several industries would be affected.

Transportation is a vital component of people's daily lives. While the strike is centered on freight rail lines, many commuter trains will be unable to run once the strike begins as they pass over freight rail tracks as well. According to business groups, the strike would disrupt up to 7 million travelers a day.

The president of the Retail Industry Leaders Association, Brian Dodge, stated that the strike would cause a total disruption in the supply chain, and that many retail CEOs are concerned about the situation. Approximately 30 percent of U.S. goods are shipped by rail, based on their weight and distance traveled, and if rail is forced to close, trucking and other transportation methods will not be able to carry these goods.

Additionally, the U.S. chemical manufacturing industry is even more dependent on freight railroads, which move more than 33,000 carloads of freight each week. The American Chemistry Council report projects that the strike will affect approximately $2.8 billion worth of chemical shipments per week.

The chairman of the American Chemistry Council, Peter Huntsman, told CNBC that the impact of the strike on the chemical manufacturing industry will affect people across a range of aspects of their lives as well as the economic health of the U.S.

Peter Huntsman

President and CEO of the Huntsman Corporation and chairman of the American Chemistry Council

"We'll go into anything from agricultural to automotive to home construction to the food industry, everything you look around you right now, everything that's high tech, everything that's led to everything, your furniture, your carpeting, painting, everything. All of that has to do with the chemical industry."

According to the report by the American Chemistry Council, a month-long strike could eliminate 700,000 jobs across all sectors in the U.S., causing a total economic loss of about $160 billion, as well as further increasing inflation.

Railroad workers would have received the largest wage increase in 50 years under the previous agreement, including an immediate 14 percent increase and a 24 percent increase over the next five years. However, this time the demands from workers are not wage but work-life balance, including 56 hours of paid sick leave annually.



