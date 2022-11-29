China says Covid vaccination rates for seniors has climbed over the last two weeks

BEIJING — Mainland China announced significant progress Tuesday in getting Covid-19 booster shots for people "over age 80."

As of Monday, 65.8% of that age category had received booster shots, an official told reporters.

That's up from 40% as of Nov. 11, according to prior disclosures.

China also announced a new push to get its elderly population further vaccinated for Covid-19.

An official said at a press conference that vaccination is still effective in preventing severe illness and death, and that the elderly are among the biggest beneficiaries.

The document did not provide specific details on how authorities would go about vaccinating more people.

Analysts have said that getting a greater share of the population vaccinated would help put China on the path to reopening. Only China-made vaccines are locally available so far.

The Covid vaccination rate for older people in China is generally below that of the U.S. and Singapore.