ComfortDelGro, Gojek partner to tackle driver shortage as ride demand surges in Singapore

Singapore's largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro and ride-hailing app Gojek said they would work together to tackle issues in the transportation industry, including a shortage of private-hire drivers.

As part of a two-year collaboration, the companies said Monday they will explore letting users book ComfortDelGro's taxis via the Gojek app.

ComfortDelgro operates a combined fleet of about 9,000 Comfort and CityCab taxis.

Gojek-competitor Grab already offers SMRT Taxis as the standard taxi option in Singapore.

ComfortDelGro and Gojek said they will also look into sharing resources like "electric vehicle and ancillary revenue opportunities, as well as support solutions like insurance, driver training and vehicle maintenance."

Private-hire and taxi companies have been trying to attract more drivers in Singapore to meet passenger demand, which surged after the city-state lifted pandemic restrictions. Many drivers left the industry during the pandemic as Covid measures hurt demand and increasing costs cut into margins. This led to longer waiting times and high fares when Singapore reopened.