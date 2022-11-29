Congressional leaders clear the way for a bipartisan bill to avert a railroad strike

U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy attends a meeting with US President Joe Biden (R) and other Congressional Leaders to discuss legislative priorities through the end of 2022, at the White House on November 29, 2022 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hosted a rare meeting of the four House and Senate leaders Tuesday at the White House, where Republicans and Democrats agreed to pass a bill to avert a nationwide rail workers' strike before the U.S. economy could start to feel its effects as soon as this weekend.

The meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, both of California, was a last-minute addition to Biden's public schedule. It also marked the first time the group known as "the Big Four" has met with Biden since Republicans narrowly won control of the House earlier this month, and Democrats held on to the Senate despite strong political headwinds.

The meeting Tuesday was not partisan or contentious even as the power dynamics in Washington are set to change, according to attendees.

"It was a very positive meeting, and it was candid," Pelosi told reporters at the Capitol after the meeting. "But from a timing standpoint, right now what we need to do is avoid the strike."

McConnell struck a similar note: "We had a really good meeting, and laid out the challenges that we're all collectively facing here."

A rail strike could formally begin on Dec. 9 if no agreement is reached between unions and rail companies. But the effects of it could be felt before then. Freight rail companies are required to alert customers about a potential strike a week ahead of time, to give them time to make contingency plans.