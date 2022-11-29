Energy markets are facing 'one or two years of extreme volatility,' Enel CEO says

This image, from March 2022, shows wind turbines and gas storage facilities in Germany. Europe's energy markets have experienced turbulence in recent months.

The CEO of Italian power firm Enel told CNBC Tuesday that turbulence in energy markets was likely to persist for some time.

"Things are extremely turbulent, as they have been the whole year, I would say," Francesco Starace said.

"The turbulence we're going to have will remain — it might change a little bit, the pattern, but we're looking at one or two years of extreme volatility in the energy markets," he added.

Starace's comments, made on the sidelines of Goldman Sachs' Carbonomics conference in London, come at a time of uncertainty for the energy sector following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022.

Russia was the biggest supplier of both natural gas and petroleum oils to the EU in 2021, but gas exports from Russia to the European Union have slid this year.

"Despite available production and transport capacity, Russia has reduced its gas supplies to the European Union by close to 50% y-o-y since the start of 2022," the International Energy Agency said in its Gas Market Report last month.

"In the current context, the complete shutdown of Russian pipeline gas supplies to the European Union cannot be excluded ahead of the 2022/23 heating season — when the European gas market is at its most vulnerable."