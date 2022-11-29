European markets head for mixed open as China's Covid policy takes center stage

European markets are heading for a mixed open as investors continue to monitor news from China over Covid restrictions.

Stocks in Hong Kong led gains in the Asia-Pacific alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time.

There has been some speculation that some kind of change to China's zero-Covid policy could be announced given growing unrest over continuing lockdowns.

China saw a drop in the number of daily infections Monday for the first time in more than a week.