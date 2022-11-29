McConnell suggests Trump is 'highly unlikely' to win presidential election due to Ye, Fuentes dinner

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters as he returns from a meeting at the White House with President Joe Biden, to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, November 29, 2022. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested Tuesday that Donald Trump is "highly unlikely" to regain the presidency as a result of his recent dinner with the rapper now known as Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Trump has been condemned for dining with both men, who have espoused antisemitic beliefs, at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, last week.

"First, let me just say that there is no room in the Republican Party for antisemitism or white supremacy," McConnell, R-Kentucky, told reporters. "And anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States," McConnell said. Asked by a reporter if he would support Trump if Trump won the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, McConnell reiterated his statement about there being no room in the party for antisemitism or white supremacy. "And that would apply to all of the leaders in the party who will be seeking offices," McConnell added. Trump, who earlier this month announced his candidacy for the White House, has said he was unaware of who Fuentes was when he arrived with Ye at Mar-a-Lago. Ye was previously known as Kanye West.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting Republican Congressional leaders in Washington, D.C. Joshua Roberts | Reuters