'Losing is not an option': Russia analysts fear a 'desperate' Putin as Ukraine war drags on

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Leaders meeting in Yerevan on November 23, 2022. Karen Minasyan | Afp | Getty Images

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, nobody in President Vladimir Putin's inner circle is believed to have expected the war to last more than a few months. As the weather turns cold once again, and back to the freezing and muddy conditions that Russia's invading forces experienced at the start of the conflict, Moscow faces what's likely to be months more fighting, military losses and potential defeat. That, Russian political analysts say, will be catastrophic for Putin and the Kremlin, who have banked Russia's global capital on winning the war against Ukraine. They told CNBC that anxiety was rising in Moscow over how the war was progressing. "Since September, I see a lot of changes [in Russia] and a lot of fears," Tatiana Stanovaya, a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and founder and head of political analysis firm R.Politik, told CNBC. "For the first time since the war started people are beginning to consider the worst case scenario, that Russia can lose, and they don't see and don't understand how Russia can get out from this conflict without being destroyed. People are very anxious, they believe that what is going on is a disaster," she said Monday. Putin has tried to distance himself from a series of humiliating defeats on the battlefield for Russia, first with the withdrawal from the Kyiv region in northern Ukraine, then the withdrawal from Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine and recently, the withdrawal from a chunk of Kherson in southern Ukraine, a region that Putin had said was Russia's "forever" only six weeks before the retreat. Needless to say, that latest withdrawal darkened the mood even among the most ardent Putin supporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on a screen at Red Square as he addresses a rally and a concert marking the annexation of four regions of Ukraine — Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — in central Moscow on Sept. 30, 2022. Alexander Nemenov | Afp | Getty Images

Those seismic events in the war have also been accompanied by smaller but significant losses of face for Russia, such as the attack on the Crimean bridge linking the Russian mainland to the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, attacks on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea and the withdrawal from Snake Island. Pro-Kremlin commentators and military bloggers have lambasted Russia's military command for the series of defeats while most have been careful not to criticize Putin directly, a dangerous move in a country where criticizing the war (or "special military operation" as the Kremlin calls it) can land people in prison. Another Russian analyst said Putin is increasingly desperate not to lose the war. "The very fact that Russia is still waging this war, despite its apparent defeats in March [when its forces withdrew from Kyiv], indicate that Putin is desperate to not lose. Losing is not an option for him," Ilya Matveev, a political scientist and academic formerly based in St. Petersburg, told CNBC Monday. "I think that already everyone, including Putin, realized that even tactical nuclear weapons will not solve the problem for Russia. They cannot just stop [the] military advances of [the] Ukrainian army, it's impossible. Tactical weapons ... cannot decisively change [the] situation on the ground."

Putin more 'vulnerable' than ever

Putin is widely seen to have misjudged international support for Ukraine going in to the war, and has looked increasingly fallable — and vulnerable — as the conflict drags on and losses mount. Ukraine says over 88,000 Russian troops have been killed since the war started on Feb. 24, although the true number is hard to verify given the chaotic nature of recording deaths. For its part, Russia has rarely published its version of Russian fatalities but the number is far lower. In September, Russia's defense minister said almost 6,000 of its troops had been killed in Ukraine. "From the moment on 24th of February, Putin launched this war, he has become more vulnerable than he has ever been," R. Politik's Stanovaya said. "Every step makes him more and more vulnerable. In fact, in [the] long term, I don't see a scenario where he could be a winner. There is no scenario where he can win. In some ways, we can say that he is politically doomed," she said Monday. "Of course, if tomorrow, let's imagine some fantasy that Zelenskyy says, 'OK, we have to capitulate, we sign all the demands by Russia,' then in this case we can say that Putin can have a little chance to restore his leadership inside of Russia, but it will not happen." "We can expect new failures, new setbacks," she said.

'Putin will not give up'

While the war has certainly not gone Moscow's way so far — it's believed that Putin's military commanders had led the president to believe that the war would only last a couple of weeks and that Ukraine would be easily overwhelmed — Russia has certainly inflicted massive damage and destruction. Many villages, towns and cities have been shelled relentlessly, killing civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure and prompting millions of people to flee the country. For those that have stayed, the recent Russian strategy of widespread bombing of energy infrastructure across the country has made for extremely hostile living conditions with power blackouts a daily occurrence as well as general energy and water shortages, just as temperatures plummet.

A destroyed van used by Russian forces, in Kherson, Ukraine, on Nov. 24, 2022. Chris Mcgrath | Getty Images News | Getty Images