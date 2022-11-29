Recent weakness in the strong dollar is a welcome development for multinational Club stocks

The dollar has run into a brick wall in November, a potentially hopeful sign for multinational Club stocks that have seen their earnings dented because of the U.S. currency's strength this year. To be sure, it's too soon to know whether the downward move over the past few weeks will persist and turn what's been a headwind for companies like Microsoft (MSFT) into a meaningful tailwind. The U.S. dollar index (DXY) has declined more than 5% to around the 107 level since settling at nearly 113 on Nov. 3. It recently touched a three-month low. The high for the year was on Sept. 27 at just over 114, according to FactSet. However, the dollar index, which measures against six other currencies including the Japanese yen and the euro, is still up more than 10% compared with this time in 2021. That means foreign exchange fluctuations should still represent a drag on earnings in year-over-year comparisons. We are paying close attention to the dollar's recent softening. Even though currency considerations don't factor into our long-term investment theses , the strong dollar has been a thorn in the side of many Club stocks in 2022. The reported profits of American companies can suffer when they convert international sales recorded in weaker foreign currencies into stronger dollars. That's why we'd welcome any relief in this area. It would be especially good news for companies such as Procter & Gamble (PG), which generates roughly 54.5% of its sales overseas. Tech giants like Microsoft, Alphabet (GOOGL) and Apple (AAPL) also stand to benefit from a moderating dollar, with international sales accounting for 49.5%, 54.2% and 57% of their total revenue, respectively. All four of those companies reported foreign exchange drags in their latest quarterly results. What's driving the dollar The wind really started to come out of the dollar's sails on Nov. 10, when the October consumer price index came in lighter than expected . The DXY fell more than 2% to just over 108 that day, its largest single-session decline on a percentage basis in the past decade, according to FactSet. "The trigger for the dollar drop was the soft CPI report," Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive, said Tuesday in an interview with CNBC. "The dollar dropped on the expectation that U.S. inflation has peaked and that the Fed has done enough to bring inflation back into line." The reason is that Federal Reserve policy influences currency markets. In general, higher interest rates in the U.S. increase the dollar's attractiveness to investors, a key dynamic behind the DXY's rise this year, along with geopolitical uncertainty. The dollar is typically seen as a safe haven. However, if investors start to believe inflation is coming down and the Fed may soon become less aggressive with its interest rate hikes, then one of the main drivers of the strengthening dollar is in question. This viewpoint helps explain the DXY's massive decline Nov. 10, and Button told CNBC the currency market seems poised to maintain that outlook until the inflation data says otherwise. "I wouldn't expect moves of this magnitude again, but the CPI report will be the No. 1 driver of the dollar for the foreseeable future," Button said. The November consumer price index is set to be released Dec. 13, which coincides with the start of the Fed's next two-day policy meeting; the central bank's interest rate decision is due out Dec. 14. As of Tuesday , the market is betting on a 50-basis-point increase next month following four straight 75s in November, September, July and June; one 50 in May; and a 25 in March, which kicked off the Fed's rate tightening cycle. Bottom line We don't make long-term investment decisions based on foreign exchange. But it's important to understand near-term dynamics because we've seen how the strong U.S. dollar has pinched profits at Club stocks like P & G, Apple (AAPL), Salesforce (CRM) and more. At a high level, if markets grow more confident inflation is subsiding and the Fed will moderate its policy, the dollar may see further weakening. The opposite may play out if inflation runs hotter than expected again in the coming months and concerns intensify about a persistently hawkish Fed. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), October 7, 2022. Brendan McDermid | Reuters