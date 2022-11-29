CNBC Investing Club

Recent weakness in the strong dollar is a welcome development for multinational Club stocks

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), October 7, 2022.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The dollar has run into a brick wall in November, a potentially hopeful sign for multinational Club stocks that have seen their earnings dented because of the U.S. currency's strength this year.

