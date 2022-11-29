Remote workers reclaimed 60 million hours of commuting time and are prioritizing their wellbeing—not work

The shift to remote work during the Covid-19 pandemic gave Americans 60 million hours of their time back. And recent research indicates that those workers who no longer spend hours commuting to and from the office are using that reclaimed time to focus on their wellbeing.

Though many have returned to the office, over 15% of full-time workers are still completely remote and an additional 30% have hybrid schedules, according to data collected by economists who are investigating the sustainability of work-from-home policies.

To determine how employees are using their extra time, research by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York analyzed data from the American Time Use Survey.

Here's what they found about how remote workers are allocating the free time they'd otherwise be spending in stand-still traffic or in a packed subway car.