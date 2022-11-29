CNBC Pro

This is the moment when you should sell some shares, says Josh Brown

thumbnail
Michelle Fox@MFoxCNBC
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

Why Cathie Wood thinks bitcoin will still hit $1 million by 2030 and benefit from the FTX collapse
CNBC ProWhy Cathie Wood thinks bitcoin will still hit $1 million by 2030 and benefit from the FTX collapse
Yun Li3 hours ago
Here's why Sarat Sethi isn't selling energy stocks even as oil prices fall
CNBC ProHere's why Sarat Sethi isn't selling energy stocks even as oil prices fall
Jesse Pound5 hours ago
Cathie Wood expects a U.S. recession in 2023 that could help her fund’s performance
CNBC ProCathie Wood expects a U.S. recession in 2023 that could help her fund’s performance
Carmen Reinicke
Read More