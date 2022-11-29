Not voting in this past election might have cost you a potential match, according to new data from Tinder

Did you vote in the most recent midterm election? If not, you might want to keep it to yourself.

Almost half, 47%, of singles say that finding out the person they are dating is a non-voter is a "deal breaker," according to user data from dating app Tinder.

And a whopping 53% of users said that knowing a potential match is a regular voter makes them more attractive.

Knowing about, say, reproductive rights or gun policy was extremely important to daters in 2022, the data shows: 75% of singles were looking for a match who respected or were invested in social issues. In fact, activism and voting rights interest increased 84% and 37%, respectively, this year in Tinder bios.