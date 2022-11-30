Alzheimer's drug trial shown to slow cognitive decline in long fight against dementia

Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia, a general term for loss of memory, language, and other thinking abilities

A trial of an experimental Alzheimer's drug has been hailed as a "new era" in the beleaguered fight to find a cure for dementia.

Results from the clinical trial showed that the medicine lecanemab removed clumps of protein — called beta amyloid — that builds up in brains of people with Alzheimer's disease.

The findings have been dubbed a major breakthrough in researchers' decades-long efforts to tackle the debilitating illness.

However, the report's authors cautioned that the drug is most effective in people with an earlier stage of the disease, and further trials are needed to determine its longer-term effects.

"Lecanemab reduced markers of amyloid in early Alzheimer's disease and resulted in moderately less decline on measures of cognition and function," researchers wrote in the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

"Longer trials are warranted to determine the efficacy and safety of lecanemab in early Alzheimer's disease," it added.