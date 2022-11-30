Cramer's lightning round: Crestwood Equity is a dynamite stock

Loading chart...

The Williams Companies Inc : "Don't look, buy. Come on, Williams is terrific."

Loading chart...

Crestwood Equity Partners LP : "That is one dynamite stock. I do not want you to do a thing other than ride it."

Loading chart...

Sunrun Inc : "I still like Enphase Energy better. ... We're going to spend more time [researching the company]."

Loading chart...

Biohaven Ltd: "It's the right thing to buy."

Loading chart...

Anavex Life Sciences Corp : "It is so speculative at a time when I really don't think that you want to be as speculative."

watch now