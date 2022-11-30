CNBC Investing Club

With crude prices rising but the energy sector down, we're buying this oil stock into weakness

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
A drilling rig operates in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas production area in Lea County, New Mexico, February 10, 2019.
Nick Oxford | Reuters

More In Analysis

Jim Cramer's Investing Club meeting Wednesday: Fed speech, stock picks, Alphabet's costs
CNBC Investing ClubJim Cramer's Investing Club meeting Wednesday: Fed speech, stock picks, Alphabet's costs
Krystal Huran hour ago
Recent weakness in the strong dollar is a welcome development for multinational Club stocks
CNBC Investing ClubRecent weakness in the strong dollar is a welcome development for multinational Club stocks
Kevin Stankiewicz
These defensive stocks are looking more attractive in this topsy-turvy market
CNBC Investing ClubThese defensive stocks are looking more attractive in this topsy-turvy market
Jeff Marks
Read More