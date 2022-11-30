European markets head for higher open as investors await euro zone inflation data

European markets are heading for a higher open on Wednesday as regional markets await the latest inflation data from the euro zone in November.

Elsewhere overnight, Asia-Pacific shares were mostly higher on Wednesday as the reading for China's November factory activity fell short of expectations, dropping to the lowest reading since April.

Chinese health officials on Tuesday announced measures to boost vaccination among the elderly, an indicator seen as important for reopening the economy. When asked if recent unrest would lead to a shift in its zero-Covid policy, they said they were "closely watching the virus" for developments.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures inched up Wednesday morning as investors await a speech later today from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that may give further insight into future interest rate hikes.