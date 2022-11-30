CNBC Pro

Goldman Sachs' Currie says oil stocks are trading 'far below' their long-term trend

thumbnail
Ganesh Rao@_GaneshRao
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Tesla's stock is suffering from Musk's Twitter takeover, Morgan Stanley survey of investors finds
CNBC ProTesla's stock is suffering from Musk's Twitter takeover, Morgan Stanley survey of investors finds
Michelle Fox
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Disney, Roku, Boeing, UPS & more
CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Disney, Roku, Boeing, UPS & more
Michael Bloom
Tesla's valuation is looking more reasonable, but stock still isn't a buy, Bernstein says
CNBC ProTesla's valuation is looking more reasonable, but stock still isn't a buy, Bernstein says
Samantha Subin
Read More