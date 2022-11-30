The paradox of high-potential employees: How climbing quickly could set you up for failure

If you're a young and talented employee, there's good news and bad news for you.

A huge percentage of companies are looking to hire people exactly like you — but many of them could unintentionally set you up for failure.

That's according to Courtney Hamilton and Taylor Griffin, managing director and COO at leadership coaching firm The Miles Group, respectively.

In a recent episode of the C-Suite Intelligence podcast, the pair discussed the paradox presented by these "uniquely unqualified" employees. They're always in demand: A 2010 Harvard Business Review survey found that 98% of companies studied purposefully identified high-potential employees.

But many of those companies don't develop that talent properly, Hamilton and Griffin said. High-potential employees may climb the ranks quickly, only to then find themselves in a new role with little to no experience for it.

There's a delicate art to promoting high-potential employees early enough to keep them engaged, but late enough for them to build up enough experience to actually handle their new responsibilities.

Here's how you can avoid falling into what Hamilton and Griffin termed "the ultimate high-potential trap."