IRS gives Trump tax returns to House committee after 3-year legal battle

Key Points
- The House Ways and Means Committee has obtained years worth of federal income tax returns of former President Donald Trump, a week after the Supreme Court rejected his effort to block that Democratic-controlled panel from getting those records from the IRS.
- The committee had been seeking Trump's tax returns since 2019, when he was still president.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
A Treasury Department spokesperson told NBC News "Treasury has complied with last week's court decision." The Treasury Department is the parent of the Internal Revenue Service.
This is breaking news. Check back for updates.