IRS gives Trump tax returns to House committee after 3-year legal battle

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.

The House Ways and Means Committee has obtained years worth of federal income tax returns of former President Donald Trump, a week after the Supreme Court rejected his effort to block the Democratic-controlled panel from getting those records from the IRS.

The committee had been seeking Trump's tax returns since 2019, when he was still president.

A Treasury Department spokesperson told NBC News "Treasury has complied with last week's court decision." The Treasury Department is the parent of the Internal Revenue Service.