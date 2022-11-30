Not having an emergency fund can lead to one of the biggest money mistakes, Suze Orman says. How Congress may help

Suze Orman speaks during AOL's BUILD Speaker Series at AOL Studios In New York.

If your car breaks down or you have an unexpected medical bill, it may be tough to come up with the cash to cover the expense.

In a pinch, it can be tempting to take money from your 401(k) plan or other retirement savings account.

But that may be one of the biggest financial mistakes you can make, personal finance expert Suze Orman said Tuesday during a webcast hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center.

"The majority of Americans, in my opinion, barely have the money today to pay for their everyday expenses," Orman said.

That's as inflation has pushed everyday costs higher on everything from rent to gasoline to food, she noted.

A recent LendingClub report found that, as of October, 60% of Americans were living from paycheck to paycheck.

To break that cycle, people need to establish an emergency savings account dedicated solely to unexpected expenses, Orman said. Notably, emergency funds should be separate from other savings for aspirations like going on vacation or buying a new car or home, she noted.

Yet research consistently shows establishing an emergency fund is an elusive goal for many.

One-third of working adults — 33% — feel somewhat or very uncomfortable about their ability to pay an emergency $400 expense, a Bipartisan Policy Center survey conducted in February found. Nearly 8% wouldn't be able to afford it all.