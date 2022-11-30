Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed CrowdStrike , whose stock plummeted nearly 15% Wednesday after the cybersecurity provider posted weaker than expected new revenue growth . Stifel downgraded CrowdStrike to hold from buy . The experts also talked about Amazon , after Jefferies and Bank of America reiterated buy recommendations on the stock. Other names mentioned included Microsoft and Ford . Amazon, Ford and Microsoft are all currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.