China's Tencent bets on cloud computing growth abroad as its core video games business takes a beating

Tencent has faced a number of headwinds in 2022 including a Covid-induced slowdown in the Chinese economy and a tougher market for gaming.

Tencent said it will launch new cloud computing products aimed at overseas markets as it searches for new avenues for growth amid a slowdown in its core online video games business.

On Thursday, Tencent will host a launch event for cloud products specifically aimed at markets outside of China, including a suite of cloud-based audio and video products.

The move marks a realization that Tencent needs to find new sources of growth abroad as China's economy slows. Besides continued pressure from Covid outbreaks, Chinese tech companies also face a tougher regulatory environment at home.

Tencent, in particular, has been hurt by stricter regulation on online games. Last year, Beijing introduced rules that cut the amount of time people under 18 could play online games to a maximum of three hours a week. Regulators also froze game approvals for several months, meaning companies like Tencent and rival NetEase could not launch and monetize new titles.

While there are signs that the gaming crackdown could now be over, Tencent has felt the impact. Domestic online game revenue fell 7% in the third quarter compared with a year ago.